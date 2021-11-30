Malta Finds 106 New COVID-19 Cases And Two Patients Being Treated In ITU

Malta’s Health Authorities have confirmed 106 new COVID-19 cases, with two patients currently being treated in the Intensive Therapy Unit.

A total of 12 patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei. 54 recoveries have been recorded since yesterday.

The number of deaths from the virus in Malta remains standing at 468, with no new deaths recorded.

Malta currently has 1188 active cases.

956,338 vaccination shots have been administered up until yesterday, with 120,528 of the doses administered being booster shots.