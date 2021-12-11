د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta Finds 111 New COVID-19 Cases And 67 Recoveries Made

Malta’s Health Authorities have confirmed 111 new COVID-19 cases, with three patients currently being treated in the Intensive Therapy Unit.

A total of 21 patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei, with 67 recoveries made since yesterday.

The number of deaths from the virus in Malta remains standing at 470, with no new deaths recorded.

Malta currently has 1,408 active cases.

988,115 vaccination shots have been administered up until yesterday, with 149,834 of the doses administered being booster shots.

