Malta Finds 138 New COVID-19 Cases And Two Patients Being Treated In ITU

Malta’s Health Authorities have confirmed 138 new COVID-19 cases, with only two patients currently being treated in the Intensive Therapy Unit.

A total of 11 patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei. 61 recoveries have been recorded since yesterday.

The number of deaths from the virus in Malta remains standing at 468, with no new deaths recorded.

Malta currently has 1,290 active cases.

962,678 vaccination shots have been administered up until yesterday, with 124,074 of the doses administered being booster shots.

