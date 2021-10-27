Malta Finds 15 New COVID-19 Cases As Four Patients Treated In Mater Dei’s ITU

Malta’s Health Authorities have confirmed only 15 new COVID-19 cases, with four patients currently being treated in the Intensive Therapy Unit.

A total of 11 patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei, with 14 recoveries made since yesterday.

The number of deaths from the virus in Malta remains standing at 460, with no new deaths recorded.

Malta currently has 218 active cases.

871,592 vaccination shots have been administered up until yesterday, with 47,312 of the doses administered being booster shots.