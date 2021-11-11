د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta Finds 63 New COVID-19 Cases And Three Patients Being Treated In ITU

Malta’s Health Authorities have confirmed only 63 new COVID-19 cases, with four patients currently being treated in the Intensive Therapy Unit.

A total of 16 patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei. 25 recoveries have been recorded since yesterday.

The number of deaths from the virus in Malta remains standing at 462, with no new deaths recorded.

Malta currently has 473 active cases.

898,248 vaccination shots have been administered up until yesterday, with 67,364 of the doses administered being booster shots.

