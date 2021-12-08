Malta Finds 87 New COVID-19 Cases With 61 Recoveries Made

Malta’s Health Authorities have confirmed 87 new COVID-19 cases, with four patient currently being treated in the Intensive Therapy Unit.

A total of 26 patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei, with 61 recoveries made since yesterday.

The number of deaths from the virus in Malta remains standing at 468, with no new deaths recorded.

Malta currently has 1,363 active cases.

978,775 vaccination shots have been administered up until yesterday, with 141,243 of the doses administered being booster shots.