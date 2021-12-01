Malta Finds 95 New COVID-19 Cases With 70 Recoveries Made

Malta’s Health Authorities have confirmed 95 new COVID-19 cases, with two patients currently being treated in the Intensive Therapy Unit.

A total of 11 patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei. 70 recoveries have been recorded since yesterday.

The number of deaths from the virus in Malta remains standing at 468, with no new deaths recorded.

Malta currently has 1213 active cases.

959,906 vaccination shots have been administered up until yesterday, with 123,944 of the doses administered being booster shots.