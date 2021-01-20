Malta Records 187 New COVID-19 Cases And 189 Recoveries Overnight

Malta recorded 187 new COVID-19 cases and 189 recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s total number of active cases down to 2,831.

Two new COVID-19 related deaths were recorded in Malta overnight.

The first victim is a 79-year-old man and the second is a 91-year-old woman. They both died at Mater Dei Hospital.

This means that the country’s virus death toll now stands at 244.

As of yesterday, 14,276 vaccine doses were administered in Malta.

3,879 swab tests were conducted yesterday. This means that 577,544 swab tests have been conducted in Malta since the country registered its first case of COVID-19.