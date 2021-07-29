Malta Registers 229 Recoveries As One More Patient Is Admitted To ITU

There are 95 new cases and 229 new recoveries.

Malta has registered more recoveries than new cases for the third day in a row, however, one more person has been admitted to the ITU increasing the number of patients to two.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 29•07•2021Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate

There’s also been a drop in hospitalisations with 33 people being treated for COVID-19 in Mater Dei, three less than yesterday.

The number of active cases dropped to 2,060.

The Health Ministry informed that the average age of yesterday’s cases is 32.

