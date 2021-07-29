د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta Registers 229 Recoveries As One More Patient Is Admitted To ITU

Malta has registered more recoveries than new cases for the third day in a row, however, one more person has been admitted to the ITU increasing the number of patients to two.

There are 95 new cases and 229 new recoveries.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 29•07•2021Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate

Posted by saħħa on Thursday, July 29, 2021

There’s also been a drop in hospitalisations with 33 people being treated for COVID-19 in Mater Dei, three less than yesterday.

The number of active cases dropped to 2,060.

The Health Ministry informed that the average age of yesterday’s cases is 32.

Ana’s a university student who loves a heated debate, she’s very passionate about humanitarian issues and justice. In her free time you’ll probably catch her binge watching way too many TV shows or thinking about her next meal.

