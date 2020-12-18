Malta To Have Its First Extensive Study On Drug Use After Research Project Gets Funding

Funding has been approved for an extensive and revolutionary research study into drug use among children and young people in Malta.

The study, to be conducted by the University of Malta Faculty for Social Wellbeing, will be funded by the Save A Life Foundation and act as a comprehensive understanding of the extent of this issue for the first time ever in the country.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of March 2021 with the conclusions of the research intended to serve as a basis for an educational campaign targeting children, young people and parents supported by both voluntary organisations and digital media.

Speaking on the topic, PN MP Claudio Grech explained that the project, which has been in the foundation’s sights for many years, was in their interest to understand “the factors that lead young people to drug abuse and what measures we can take to counter this phenomenon.”

Grech went on to emphasise that the project, which will be led by a team of academics who specialise in this field, is necessary to “send a clear signal and address the situation with concrete action.”