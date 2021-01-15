Malta To Start Publishing Daily Vaccine Numbers, Charmaine Gauci Promises As She Calls Out ‘Incorrect Euronews Report’

Malta will start publishing its daily COVID-19 vaccine numbers, Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci has promised after rubbishing claims by Euronews that the island is lagging behind in its vaccine roll-out.

Gauci confirmed this during her weekly press briefing, following a week of multiple calls for health authorities to be more transparent with the island’s vaccination numbers.

In the last days, many have questioned the speed and efficiency of Malta’s vaccine roll-out, with Health Minister Chris Fearne yesterday saying the island’s process was above average when compared to our European peers. “We’re one of the best countries in the world in terms of vaccine administration,” Fearne said, going on to pledge that over 13,000 people will have been vaccinated by Monday.

Meanwhile, however, a screenshot of a Euronews report shared earlier today showed international news reporting Malta as “lagging behind” the rest of the EU… but Gauci was quick to rubbish these claims today.