Malta’s HIV Medication Crisis Might Have Its Roots In Brexit, Gay Rights Movement Announces

“The reason behind the delay was attributed to shortage of stock, a situation created by Brexit, and unexpected delays in a London airport,” they said. “Nevertheless, urgent stocks will arrive by early next week, and it is thought that enough medicine has now been retrieved to treat those who have had no medication at all.”

In light of the abrupt shortage of HIV medication, the MGRM said it was contacted by the health authorities for a conversation about the situation.

Malta’s health authorities are partially blaming Brexit for the island’s dire shortage of HIV medication, the Malta Gay Rights Movement has announced.

“As a quick resolution, we have been told that Pharmacy will be open today (Sunday) in order to see urgent patients. If you are affected, please call Pharmacy after 12:00 today before pick-up at Mater Dei. Some worst affected persons have told us that by yesterday evening they had received medication, and alongside the medication sourced by those who had excess pills to spare, we think that we have managed to alleviate this crisis.”

The MGRM urged HIV patients to start speaking up more on the issue, which is still heavily taboo.

“You need to find the courage to speak up for your rights yourself. Although this is life saving medication, you have a right to treatment, just like any other patient receiving treatment for any other condition in Malta,” they said.

Although the MGRM didn’t expand further on this statement, Maltese chemist Prof. Claude Farrugia, the president of the European Industrial Pharmacists Group, had warned two years ago about the potentially disastrous effects of Brexit on Malta’s pharmaceutical supply chain.

Back then, Farrugia said that Malta relies heavily on the UK and Ireland for its medicinal product supply and that Brexit will lead to delays in the licensing and authorisation of medicinal products.

“A perfect storm is in the making, one that can only highlight the importance of calls, at European level, to ensure that timely actions are taken to ensure the continued and safe access to medicines by patients,” he said.

The UK and the EU are currently locked in sensitive talks to secure a trade deal before the UK’s exit transition period expires on 31st December.