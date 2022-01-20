Maltese Fitness Enthusiasts: ‘How Can You Enter Spas Without A Vaccine Certificate, But Not Gyms?’

Questions are being raised by gym-goers and gym-owners after spa companies continue to advertise their services to persons without a vaccination certificate while other establishments cannot allow entrance.

“I bet everyone wears a mask and maintains a social distance of three meters whilst receiving a facial,” one person sarcastically told Lovin Malta.

As it stands, legally, persons can attend a spa and engage in treatments such as facials and even massages without a valid vaccination certificate. Certification would only be required should one wish to make use of the facilities’ additional services, such as saunas or steam rooms.

Fitness enthusiasts have reacted badly to this considering the close and prolonged nature tied with such treatments, especially when compared with activities such as weightlifting or treadmill running.

In other words, you need a vaccination certificate to do this: