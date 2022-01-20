Maltese Fitness Enthusiasts: ‘How Can You Enter Spas Without A Vaccine Certificate, But Not Gyms?’
Questions are being raised by gym-goers and gym-owners after spa companies continue to advertise their services to persons without a vaccination certificate while other establishments cannot allow entrance.
“I bet everyone wears a mask and maintains a social distance of three meters whilst receiving a facial,” one person sarcastically told Lovin Malta.
As it stands, legally, persons can attend a spa and engage in treatments such as facials and even massages without a valid vaccination certificate. Certification would only be required should one wish to make use of the facilities’ additional services, such as saunas or steam rooms.
Fitness enthusiasts have reacted badly to this considering the close and prolonged nature tied with such treatments, especially when compared with activities such as weightlifting or treadmill running.
In other words, you need a vaccination certificate to do this:
But not this:
The news has puzzled many involved in the industry, particularly given evidence promoting exercise as a preventer of severe illness.
A study published by the British Medical Journal showed persons infected with COVID-19 who were consistently inactive had a greater risk of intensive care admission or even death.
The findings were mirrored by the CDC, who stated that obesity, alone, was associated with a threefold higher risk of hospitalisation and almost two-times higher risk of severe illness.
Since the new rules came into effect, a Gozitan gym has promised to hold outdoor classes for unvaccinated people or people who haven’t taken their booster dose to attend.
Do you think that spas and gyms should be given the same treatment?