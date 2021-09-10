Maltese Mother Stitched Too Tightly Post-Birth Offered Free Surgery By Private Hospital

After medics stitched a mother too tightly after childbirth – leaving her “completely closed” – a private hospital has offered to perform corrective surgery on her for free.

Speaking to Times of Malta, Erica Abela said she is currently unable to have sex or undergo a smear test because of the botched operation.

But at Mater Dei Hospital, she was told her case isn’t a priority.

The CEO of Saint James Hospital, Maria Bugeja, had read about the case and wanted to offer her help.

“It is a very uncomfortable situation,” she said, “which could be corrected easily.”

Long-term complications of leaving this uncorrected could include urinary infections, painful periods and pain during intercourse.

Abela said her world had been upended after the botched job and her hopes of adding to her family had been left in doubt.

The corrective surgery would usually cost around €2,000, so Abela was in disbelief at the offer for help.

“I am really happy. I couldn’t believe Saint James Hospital offered to do it for free, because these procedures at private hospitals usually cost a lot of money,” she said.