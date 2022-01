A 65-year-old man has died during the last 24 hours while positive with COVID-19.

This comes as Malta records 1,147 new cases of the virus and 285 new recoveries.

This has left the total active cases at 14,121.

Meanwhile, there are currently 124 patients being treated at Mater Dei Hospital – five of whom are receiving care in the ITU.

The national COVID-19 death toll now stands at 480.