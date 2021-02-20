Mata’s GU Clinic Is Being Replaced By Community Clinics, But Activists Warn Abrupt Change Will Create Chaos
Malta’s national sexual health clinic is set to close down in the next two weeks, and services will be offered in community clinics instead. While the intention may be promising, the abrupt change will be another blow to the already alarming state of sexual health in Malta, according to LGBT+ activists.
Malta Gay Rights Movement treasurer Joe Grima told Lovin Malta that patients weren’t warned about the GU clinic’s plan to close this month.
“Yesterday, some patients went to the GU clinic for their routine test. It’s already a struggle to get an appointment with the backlog – you can’t just call and get tested in Malta. At the clinic, some asked to book their next appointment, but were informed that they’ll no longer be able to come to Mater Dei,” Grima explained.
GU clinic staff informed them that all testing will take place in community clinics, by general practitioners within the next two weeks.
“We can’t understand why we were kept in the dark about this when we were in talks about a new sexual health policy and HIV policy just prior,” the activist said.
Grima warned that it will only deter more people from getting tested for sexual diseases, adding a blow to Malta’s already concerningly low rates of testing.
“We were also told that staff in clinics will receive just a single day of training – this is disastrous,” he said.
“How are they going to learn how to accommodate people like minorities, sex workers and people who are comfortable with the staff at the GU clinic in just a day?” Grima added.
The activist said that additionally, because of COVID-19, one must disclose their reasons for visiting a community clinic at the door to ensure they don’t have any virus symptoms. This might lead patients to avoid visiting altogether.
“People are already deterred because they are shy. One day of training isn’t enough to cover the sensitivity of anonymity, to give staff an understanding of the needs of the LGBT community, HIV patients and so on,” he said.
The MGRM treasurer suggested that a “trial run” is done in one or more localities first, and that the move away from Mater Dei happens more cautiously.
Malta’s GU clinic, which is the only place to get tested for sexual diseases on the islands, has been a sore point in healthcare for years.
Less than 2% of people visited the clinic in 2019 while STDs have been on the rise. Five people contracted HIV every month last year and nearly 800 people were found with HPV in 2019.
The clinic is also understaffed, with just a handful of full-time employees to cater for half a million people, despite a ministerial pledge to double the headcount by last September.
It is also dealing with a backlog of appointments due to COVID-19 disruptions.
Meanwhile, activists flagged the fact that Gozo still doesn’t have its own sexual health clinic.
