Mata’s GU Clinic Is Being Replaced By Community Clinics, But Activists Warn Abrupt Change Will Create Chaos

Malta’s national sexual health clinic is set to close down in the next two weeks, and services will be offered in community clinics instead. While the intention may be promising, the abrupt change will be another blow to the already alarming state of sexual health in Malta, according to LGBT+ activists.

Malta Gay Rights Movement treasurer Joe Grima told Lovin Malta that patients weren’t warned about the GU clinic’s plan to close this month.

“Yesterday, some patients went to the GU clinic for their routine test. It’s already a struggle to get an appointment with the backlog – you can’t just call and get tested in Malta. At the clinic, some asked to book their next appointment, but were informed that they’ll no longer be able to come to Mater Dei,” Grima explained.

GU clinic staff informed them that all testing will take place in community clinics, by general practitioners within the next two weeks.

“We can’t understand why we were kept in the dark about this when we were in talks about a new sexual health policy and HIV policy just prior,” the activist said.

Grima warned that it will only deter more people from getting tested for sexual diseases, adding a blow to Malta’s already concerningly low rates of testing.

“We were also told that staff in clinics will receive just a single day of training – this is disastrous,” he said.

“How are they going to learn how to accommodate people like minorities, sex workers and people who are comfortable with the staff at the GU clinic in just a day?” Grima added.