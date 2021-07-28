Medical Faculty And Association Distance Themselves From Vaccine-Hesitant Students In Malta
The Malta Medical Students Association (MMSA) and the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery have dissociates themselves from the opinion of medical students who have voiced their opposition to the COVID-19 vaccine.
The MMSA issued a statement today emphasising their support of the current inoculation drive, saying that “the MMSA reiterates its position in favour of vaccination and dissociates itself from the opinion of any medical students who have voiced their opposition to the COVID-19 vaccine”.
“The overwhelming majority of MMSA’s 700+ members recognise the strong scientific evidence supporting the fact that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and efficacious tools which are key to fighting the current pandemic,” it said.
Almost all medical students have been vaccinated, and many of them have assisted in the response to the pandemic by administering COVID-19 vaccines, they noted.
“Consequently, MMSA would like to support the stance of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery on the matter and strongly urges members of the public to get vaccinated.”
MMSA has shown their support for vaccinations on multiple occasions, such as social media campaigns, debunking certain misconceptions, and the launch of a policy paper highlighting the importance of vaccination.
Statement on MMSA’s Stance on COVID-19 Vaccination 🇬🇧The Malta Medical Students' Association (MMSA) reiterates its…
Posted by MMSA – Malta Medical Students' Association on Wednesday, July 28, 2021
This latest statement comes after a number of people expressed their skepticism over the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Faculty of Medicine and Surgery acknowledged that its students may use their freedom of expression to share their personal views, but made it clear that individual students’ statements do not reflect their position.
It went on to say it “disassociates itself from the personal opinion(s) of its students and declares that such statements do not reflect the position of the Faculty” and noted that that vaccine proved to be an effective mechanism to control the spread and severity of the COVID-19 infection.
“On the basis of scientific research and evidence-based medicine, the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery strongly encourages the public to be vaccinated.”
