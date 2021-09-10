WATCH: New Mental Health Awareness Campaign ‘Kif Int?’ Launched By The Amigos Initiative

As the world marks World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10th, a new Maltese online portal is here to not only raise awareness about all aspects of mental health, but also to offer a helping hand to those in need. Kif int? is the brainchild of The Amigos Initiative, with the support of The Richmond Foundation and SANCHO, and aims to bring mental health to the forefront of the Maltese discourse. This of course is no easy feat, with the many facets of the topic still seen as a taboo subject by the Maltese populace, despite the fact that around 50,000 people live with anxiety and depression in Malta, and no less than 1 in 4 persons will require and/or know a direct relative who will need mental health support at some point in their lives.

To mark the launch of the new project, the Kif Int? team has launched a new short explainer, fronted and produced by none other than Kaxxaturi host Jon Mallia himself, and released just in time for World Suicide Prevention Day. You can watch the full video below.

“All I needed was for someone to ask me; how are you?” The video not only features individuals who have attempted suicide and their journey to mental health wellness, but also notes by mental health experts, as well as household Maltese names shining a light on this integral cause. At the heart of each of these stories, the underlying message remains the same: the importance of the acknowledgement and understanding of mental illness is vital to enable us, the Maltese people to not only check in on those around us, but to also have the awareness and insight to know the signs in both others and ourselves.

But the video is not all, the all-new Kif Int? website aims to be a central hub for all things mental health, from a resource centre, to a knowledge base, to even tips on how to manage mental health in the age of COVID-19 which you can check out by following this link. The main vision, outlined by the Kif Int? team themselves, is to achieve the best possible mental health for every single resident in Malta and Gozo. An important note made is to consider mental healthcare as a part of one whole holistic approach to health, taking into account physical, social, and spiritual wellbeing alongside the former. It affects how we think, feel, and act as we cope with life. It also helps determine how we handle stress, relate to others, and make choices. By sharing information on the facts, options, and solutions, we hope to promote the guidance, relief and rehabilitation of anyone going through any situation concerned with mental health.

“The truth is mental health is more often then not misunderstood and overlooked as merely something that can be brushed off and disregarded as trivial by nature,” says Amigos founder and executive director Nicholas J. Gatt. “In fact the vast majority of people actually lack the understanding and knowledge to properly appreciate the severity of the illness, the suffering it entails, and the people who are left in the darkness without hope or support.”

Gatt explains that the overarching theme of the campaign is to shine a light on all sides of mental health. In teaching people how to understand, learn about and practice compassion around the subject, he hopes Kif Int? will bring locals together in their shared knowledge and empathy for those with mental health issues. “A better understanding of what mental health actually entails is a refection of a society that is more in touch with their basic human responsibility to themselves and each other. I sincerely hope that the resources, information and advise found here within can help give people that guidance, inspiration and hope when they feel they have no where to turn.”

Ready to take the first step to understanding your mental health? Spread the word and click the link here to access Kif Int? now!