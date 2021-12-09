Malta Launches Crisis Team To Treat Mental Health Patients At Home, Instead Of Mount Carmel

Malta has launched a new crisis resolution team to help treat people with mental health problems in the comfort of their own homes, rather than at Mount Carmel.

At a press conference this afternoon, Health Minister Chris Fearne said the team will be composed of 11 professionals – two psychiatrists, eight nurses and a psychologist.

“Around eight to ten people are admitted to Mount Carmel everyday, but some won’t need to if they’re quickly treated at home,” he said.