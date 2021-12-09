Malta Launches Crisis Team To Treat Mental Health Patients At Home, Instead Of Mount Carmel
Malta has launched a new crisis resolution team to help treat people with mental health problems in the comfort of their own homes, rather than at Mount Carmel.
At a press conference this afternoon, Health Minister Chris Fearne said the team will be composed of 11 professionals – two psychiatrists, eight nurses and a psychologist.
“Around eight to ten people are admitted to Mount Carmel everyday, but some won’t need to if they’re quickly treated at home,” he said.
“We estimate that around a third of patients with acute mental health problems who are be admitted Mount Carmel, sometimes against their will, won’t need to be admitted if they’re treated at home by this new crisis resolution treatment team.”
The establishment of this team is in line with Malta’s mental health strategy to move from institutional to community care.
Fearne said the strategy, which was launched in 2019, is already clearly reaping fruit.
“For the first time since I was a student, there are now fewer than 200 patients at Mount Carmel as we continue moving services to community clinics,” he said.
