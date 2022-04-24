‘Uniting Experience and Experts’: Maltese Foundation For Inclusion To Address Mental Health For Persons On Autism Spectrum
How do relationships evolve throughout life in persons on the autism spectrum? The answer has been deliberated for many years but is not so clear-cut.
So comes ‘Connections and Autism’, an event organised by Inspire. An event that fields experience, as well as expertise, in a means to explore neurodiversity.
The event will also serve as a platform to discuss issues related to sexual identity and intimate connections.
It will take place on 28th April and is open to persons who are neurodivergent, have neurodivergent peers, educators, professionals in the field, and others who may be interested in intersectionality (gender, identity, and autism).
It is also open to anyone interested in the subject or working in a related field.
While numerous specialists, such as mental health specialists will attend, the stage will also feature individuals with exceptional personal life experiences.
In one such instance, one speaker will be joined by the parents sons on the autism spectrum. Together, they will talk about the challenges families face in the context of neurodivergence.
You can book a spot, and have a look at the event schedule by clicking here.
