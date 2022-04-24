How do relationships evolve throughout life in persons on the autism spectrum? The answer has been deliberated for many years but is not so clear-cut.

So comes ‘Connections and Autism’, an event organised by Inspire. An event that fields experience, as well as expertise, in a means to explore neurodiversity.

The event will also serve as a platform to discuss issues related to sexual identity and intimate connections.

It will take place on 28th April and is open to persons who are neurodivergent, have neurodivergent peers, educators, professionals in the field, and others who may be interested in intersectionality (gender, identity, and autism).

It is also open to anyone interested in the subject or working in a related field.