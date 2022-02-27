Guest Post: The Taboo Over Being A Mount Carmel Patient Remains Very Real – And It’s Oppressive

Francesca is an 18-year-old student who has struggled with depression and anxiety and wants to share her experience to create a better understanding of what she’s gone through.

For the last three months, I have been a patient in Admission Ward 3 in Mount Carmel Hospital.

I am not ashamed of my admission to this hospital. Unfortunately, the taboo for patients that are here is very real and oppressive (it has definitely improved over the last 10 years, but the taboo is still present).

Personally, I have found a lot of help at MCH and the services that are being offered should be praised and shown more to the public, as most people only hear about the negatives.

The support the staff gives to patients is among the most remarkable (I’m referring to the nurses, doctors, carers, occupational therapists, and physiotherapists).

They are always open to helping anyone who needs extra support when necessary and they try to make their stay at MCH a bit more bearable.

The groups offered by the occupational therapists and assistants (Sonya, Amy and Bernice) are very interesting and are certainly worth entering. Most of them are practical sessions about everyday issues and the patients use this time to learn and express their feelings.

Sometimes they also prepare us for leisure activities, such as games and crafts, and the patients are given the opportunity to engage together and pass some time from staying in the ward. The group sessions are undeniably very helpful and should keep on happening.

The group that physiotherapist Antione does is also very interesting. He makes sure to include everyone and always keeps the patients’ needs in mind, to try to give them exercises that are suited for his/her abilities.

He also does games such as badminton and basketball and makes these sessions fun to enter. I think that this service encourages the patient to incorporate physical exercise into their daily routine, which is very important for people suffering from mental health issues. As they say, a healthy lifestyle is ideal in anyone’s recovery.

The individual sessions offered by the occupational therapist were indeed extremely helpful for me. She was very understanding, had great insight, and helped me rationalise my thinking.

I prioritised these sessions to use them to their full benefit to reflect and work on my issues. These sessions are also offered in the after-care plan after being discharged from Mount Carmel.

The doctors are very professional. They show a lot of respect, are punctual, accessible and they encourage open communication. They have always reassured me as a patient, allowing me to feel safe while being vulnerable in the practice environment, so I receive the treatment I need accordingly. I had psychiatric evaluations around three times a week. The duration of a psychiatric evaluation varies from one person to another.

Typically, from my experience, a psychiatric evaluations last from 30 to 90 minutes. They were always very open about listening to what I had to say, and they definitely never tried to rush me.

The support the nurses give is undeniably phenomenal. Their initiative and passion for their job shows a lot. Every day, every patient is assigned a nurse who would be there as a point of reference.

She/he will make sure that they frequently check on the patients to see if they are okay. They also check the parameters daily. They also try and assign you with a nurse who has worked with you already to have a sort of continuation.

The head nurse Darren Pisani is a very dedicated staff member in Admission Ward 3.

He is the one you will go to if you wish to make a complaint or compliment about something, and he’s always there if a patient needs extra support.

He is non- judgemental and always shows acceptance and makes sure that us patients feel loved and cared for, regardless of the caste, colour, race or behaviour. He always treats the patient as an important person and not as a diagnostic entity or a set of psychiatric symptoms. He also accepts every patient’s feedback about the ward to try and improve the service.

Currently, we are allowed to be as creative as we want and paint something meaningful on the walls – and I believe the food offered at Mount Carmel Hospital is of high quality and several options are offered in both lunch and dinner. The food is always served warm, and it always looks appetising.

Most options are healthy and realistic meals that fit a healthy lifestyle, and I really think that the kitchen staff deserve a big well done!

There is always a variety to fit everyone’s diet (vegetarian, vegan, gluten free, lactose free). I think other hospital should have a similar system of the one at Mount Carmel, as in Mater Dei, food tends to be bland, boring and unappetising.