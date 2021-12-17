Most Coloured Tattoo Inks To Be Banned In The EU From Next Year Due To Safety Concerns

Tattoo artists will soon find themselves unable to fulfill their clients’ wishes as a result of European legislation that will effectively ban most coloured pigments over safety concerns.

According to changes to the European regulations governing ink used for tattoos and other permanent make-up cannot be used for these purposes after 4th January 2022 if any one of a whole list of chemicals is present within them.

The Commission noted that the changes were being implemented in light of the number of people with tattoos increasing every year.

It noted that the process of tattooing caused injury to the skin barrier, leading to chemicals used becoming absorbed by the body.