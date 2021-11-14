October was all about Pink, now it’s time for Movember. November is all about raising awareness over certain illnesses, particularly testicular and prostate cancer. The awareness initiative, formed by the Marigold Foundation, is deeply rooted in offering education and support to help with the prevention of these illnesses spreading. As part of Movember, Lovin Malta has compiled an easy step-by-step guide for men to easily check for certain cancers.

Here’s what to look out for: Begin the self-exam by examining your testicles for lumps. Look out for pain in the lower scrotum, heaviness, or build-up of fluid in the scrotum, as well as breast enlargement. Another thing to look out for is swelling in one testicle, which may or may not be painful. There is no easy way to test yourself for prostate cancer at home – so make sure to book yourself in for regular checks once you hit 30. Early prostate cancers usually don’t cause symptoms, but more advanced cancers are sometimes first found because of the symptoms they cause. Your doctor will need to examine you. This might include a rectal exam, during which the doctor inserts a gloved, lubricated finger into your rectum to feel for any bumps or hard areas on the prostate that might be cancer. It could be the difference in saving your life. A prostate exam can be highly beneficial in making sure that there are not any abnormalities, and can be an important way to locate prostate cancer in its early stages.

How to check your testicles: 1. Warm shower A warm shower is considered to be the best environment to check yourself in as it will loosen any tensions or stress that your body might be feeling. 2. Roll out testicles Next, roll one testicle between your thumb and fingers to check for lumps, swelling, or pain. Repeat the process with your other testicle.

And if you find something? In the event of discovering a lump or pain in your testicles, don’t panic. With that being said, make sure to call your doctor, and set up an appointment for a proper check-up. Doctors normally make use of a physical examination of your prostate, and an MRI scan to evaluate testicle lumps. The more you examine your testicles and perform these self-checks, the more you will notice if something changes. Share with someone that needs to know this