One Man Dies While COVID-19 Positive As Malta Finds 59 New Cases

Malta’s Health Authorities have confirmed a new COVID-19 related death, as well as 59 new cases.

The 71-year-old male died while COVID-19 positive, as the number of deaths from the virus in Malta, now reaches 463.

A total of 10 patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei, with two patients currently being treated in the Intensive Therapy Unit.

45 recoveries have been made since yesterday.

Malta currently has 766 active cases.

924,089 vaccination shots have been administered up until yesterday, with 90,524 of the doses administered being booster shots.