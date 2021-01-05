President Of Malta To Receive COVID-19 Vaccine This Afternoon

The President of Malta, George Vella, has revealed that he is expecting to receive a COVID-19 vaccine this afternoon, marking him as the most prominent figure in Malta to be receiving the vaccine at this stage.

Speaking in a special interview on TVAM, President Vella urged the public to take the vaccine in order to build up an immunity for the virus, which he described as having brought the world to its knees.

He also highlighted his confidence in the vaccine’s effectiveness – stating that they are definitely good for our health after all the trials, tests, and approval that these vaccines have gone through, despite the misinformation and mistrust online surrounding them.

Currently, Malta has only received shipments of the Pfizer vaccine which, whilst being rolled out since 27th December, has been widely criticised as being too slow despite a large supply of vaccines currently in storage. The Pfizer vaccine requires a total of two jabs over a 21-day period.

It is expected that over the next few months and weeks, vaccines of other developers – such as Moderna and AstraZeneca – will be received by Malta to further increase the supply of available vaccines.

As of the writing of this, Malta has also recorded a total of 13,230 cases, which includes 222 deaths and 1,622 active cases.

The President’s full interview can be watched here.

