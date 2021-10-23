Voice For Choice Urges Political Parties To ‘Stop Burying Their Heads In The Sand’ After Free Contraception Criticism

The Catholic pro-life Life Network Foundation was called out this morning for criticising a free contraception proposal as part of the PN’s sexual health strategy, as their claims were called “unscientific and harmful” by the Malta Women Lobby.

Today, the Voice for Choice coalition, consisting of 11 NGOs and member groups, also spoke out against the claims that Life Network Foundation made. The coalition said they encourage “all political parties to stop burying their heads in the sand and do what is right for the sexual and reproductive health of people in Malta.”

“In a country that bans abortion in all circumstances and that has high rates of sexually transmitted infections and teenage births, it is very important that contraceptives are made free and accessible,” the coalition said.

“Denying people access to sexuality education, contraception, and abortion, which are all things Life Network is against, sets people up to fail, and has a particularly negative impact on the lives of younger women.”