Sexual Health Services Will Be Available All Around Malta, Chris Fearne Announces
Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne has announced that a number of sexual health services that are currently only available at Mater Dei, will in the future be provided by health centres and clinics across the country.
Fearne said so while delivering a virtual message at the Labour Party’s conference ‘Renewing Malta Together’.
He also said that more new medicines will be included in the government in the near future. Medicines related to the IVF service will start to be provided free of charge.
Mater Dei’s GU clinic, which provides the only government-sponsored way to test for sexual diseases, is currently understaffed and under-resourced, with a handful of staff catering for a population of 400,000, despite ministerial pledges to double its headcount last year.
To add to the injury, just 2% of the population is getting tested for sexual health diseases each year, while STDS are on the rise and no form of contraception is free on the island.
Meanwhile, the government is yet to deliver on a pledge to present an updated sexual health policy that better reflects a modern Malta.
Regarding mental health, Fearne said more work needs to be done in the sector. He announced that parts of Mount Carmel Hospital will be demolished in the near future, so the building will be smaller and more focused on specific services.
Do you think sexual health services should be more easily accessible?