Sexual Health Services Will Be Available All Around Malta, Chris Fearne Announces

Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne has announced that a number of sexual health services that are currently only available at Mater Dei, will in the future be provided by health centres and clinics across the country.

Fearne said so while delivering a virtual message at the Labour Party’s conference ‘Renewing Malta Together’.

He also said that more new medicines will be included in the government in the near future. Medicines related to the IVF service will start to be provided free of charge.

Mater Dei’s GU clinic, which provides the only government-sponsored way to test for sexual diseases, is currently understaffed and under-resourced, with a handful of staff catering for a population of 400,000, despite ministerial pledges to double its headcount last year.