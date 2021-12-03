Education Minister Grilled About Barbaric Abortion Video Shown In Maltese Schools

“It is with great concern that we are reaching out to you following the recent reports by News Portals that during a religious class state school students were shown a video containing graphic images of mangled fetuses,” the organisation said.

Pro-choice parent organisation, Parents For Choice, have reached out to Education Minister Justyne Caruana to grill her about the notoriously barbaric abortion video that is being shown in schools.

A compilation video of aborted fetuses being poked and prodded by long metal instruments is being shown to students between the ages of 14 and 15 in government schools, a source told SideStreet Malta.

The anti-abortion demonstration has been taking place during religion lessons by a teacher who prefaces it with a short explanation about what abortion is and why it goes against the Catholic faith.

Then, as a video is loaded on the classroom whiteboard, students are warned that the clips contain “bloody and graphic material”.

“Those who feel uncomfortable seeing blood may leave the classroom,” the teacher allegedly cautions.

According to SideStreet Malta’s source, the video left quite the impact on one of his students who has been staunchly anti-abortion ever since watching those clips.

Therefore, it comes with no surprise that parents who don’t share these anti-choice beliefs are opposing such hyperbolic videos being shown to their kids in order to make decisions about complex topics for them.

“There was no room for discussion, reflection or even explanation to the students about what they had just been shown. How is this in any way educational to a 14/15 year old student?,” Parents For Choice said.

“Whilst we reiterate that every single individual has the right to their own opinion and understand that a religion lesson is unlikely to teach a pro-choice stance, we cannot understand how a video with such unrealistic and not truthful to today’s realities of women and young girls can be shown by any teacher in any school?” It continued.