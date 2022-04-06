Malta’s Sex-Ed: We Want To Know How Much You Know

Having some fun in between the sheets is something almost everyone does at least once in their lives. But, how great is everyone’s sex-ed knowledge? It’s all fun and games until an unwanted pregnancy or sexually transmitted disease is involved in the picture. Knowing how to keep yourself and your partner protected is the key to safe sex. Ensuring your sexual health is A-ok whilst also allowing yourself to have these experiences means that some idea of sexual education is needed. With the whole system and syllabus around sexual health education in Malta being a bit shaky – Kunsill Studenti Universitarji (KSU) in collaboration with Erasmus+ has launched the Get Sex’ED campaign.

Aiming to start a healthy and honest conversation about sex-ed and reproductive rights in general, KSU will be analysing, understanding, and improving the Sexual Health and Reproductive Rights that are currently in effect in Malta. The aim of this survey is to determine what contraceptives university students use whilst also gaining a better understanding of the general student body’s perception of sexual health. Help Malta move forward by aiding KSU to understand what students’ relationship with sex is. You’ll be helping to mould our island’s sex-ed future.

Taking around 5 minutes to complete – make sure to fill out the questionnaire and help inform how uni students perceive sex! KSU and Erasmus+ ‘s Get Sex’ED campaign is built on three fundamental pillars. Speaking about contraceptives and sex and community and sex – these topics will then be explored at the grand KSU SEXpo. Their one ultimate goal is to step back and open their ears to the realities that students are facing today. Looking at the shortcomings of Malta’s sexual education means that work can be started on filling those gaps of knowledge. Understanding the current situation is the key to improving it – but KSU can’t do that without you – so make sure you fill out their survey!

Make sure to visit KSU’s SEXpo happening between the 4th and 8th April at the University’s Quadrangle. Kickstarting a conversation about sex can be hard, but it’s the only way we can create a better, more-inclusive sexual education benchmark for the generations to come. Just because you might not have been taught what a condom was before the age of 16 doesn’t mean that future generations need to stay in the dark. That’s why taking part in the survey above, engaging in conversations about sex, and asking questions when you’re unsure are essential to the future of sexual education in Malta. Tag every student you know!