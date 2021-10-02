Malta’s Students’ Sexual Behaviour Unveiled: 80% Learned About Sex On The Internet

A psychology student at the University of Malta decided to commit her thesis to students’ sexual knowledge and behaviour – an important topic in a country where sexual health and education has been lacking.

University students are at the age where they should have trusted sources to consult, know about safe sex practices, and regularly get checked for STIs if they have multiple sexual partners.

Jessica Mercieca’s thesis, with a sample size of over 400 students, takes a deep dive into the sexual knowledge, attitudes and habits of those who participated.

Unsurprisingly, an overwhelming majority of students said they learnt about sex on the internet, and over a third of the students weren’t aware of the free STI tests and treatment the sexual health clinic at Mater Dei Hospital provides.

As 80.6% of the students learnt about sexuality and sexual behaviour on the internet, participants stated they wished to have learnt more regarding sex from their mothers and teachers.

And proper sex education is desperately needed, as over a third (35.9%) of the students were unaware of the free services offered for testing and treatment of STIs – which is even more problematic when realising that 16% of the students wrongly reported that condoms always prevent STIs.