Netflix Show Offers Better Sex Education Than Maltese State, Volt Says In Call For Modern Sexual Health Syllabus
One of Malta’s youngest political parties Volt Malta has called for the sexual health education provided to students in Malta to reflect modern-day realities.
“Malta’s sexual and relationships education guidelines published in 2013 are barely suitable for the 21st Century,” the party said in a statement.
To this day, the curriculum holds the promotion of abstinence as a principle, and it offers very little guidance on teaching LGBTIQ+ matters. It also encourages the gendered segregation of students into co-ed schools while offering no guidance on the matter of consent.
On top of that, there is no transparency and information on a national curriculum that adopts the guidelines, allowsing organisations like LifeNetwork Foundation to promote disinformation regarding sexual health and LGBTIQ+ rights.
“The curriculum must be mandatory, accurate, and inclusive for all schools, including church schools,” Volt Malta said.
“The curriculum must be fact-based, free of doctrine. The objective is to empower the youths and trust them to make well-informed decisions, with information, and to discover themselves, in an open stigma-free environment.”
Youths are exposed to concepts related to Sex and Relationship Education (SRE) from a very young age through media and the internet, for instance through popular shows like Sex Education. “It’s a shame that the Netflix show ‘Sex Education’ gives better sex education than what is currently encouraged in the guidelines,” noted Alexia DeBono, Co-President of Volt Malta.
“To ensure they are equipped with the correct information, SRE education should begin from late on at the primary level, and be complete throughout secondary. Post-secondary and tertiary level institutions should also provide refresher courses,” the party continued.
“Inclusivity creates empathy and awareness. An inclusive curriculum is one that does not separate genders in co-ed schools to discuss any topics and doesn’t present topics in a heteronormative manner.”
“SRE can not be optional,” the party concluded. “If we are to become a more respectful, cohesive and healthier society free of stigma and taboo related to the subject, it is crucial to be informed on matters related to sexual health.”
Did you have inclusive sex education in school?