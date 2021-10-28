Netflix Show Offers Better Sex Education Than Maltese State, Volt Says In Call For Modern Sexual Health Syllabus

One of Malta’s youngest political parties Volt Malta has called for the sexual health education provided to students in Malta to reflect modern-day realities.

“Malta’s sexual and relationships education guidelines published in 2013 are barely suitable for the 21st Century,” the party said in a statement.

To this day, the curriculum holds the promotion of abstinence as a principle, and it offers very little guidance on teaching LGBTIQ+ matters. It also encourages the gendered segregation of students into co-ed schools while offering no guidance on the matter of consent.

On top of that, there is no transparency and information on a national curriculum that adopts the guidelines, allowsing organisations like LifeNetwork Foundation to promote disinformation regarding sexual health and LGBTIQ+ rights.

“The curriculum must be mandatory, accurate, and inclusive for all schools, including church schools,” Volt Malta said.

“The curriculum must be fact-based, free of doctrine. The objective is to empower the youths and trust them to make well-informed decisions, with information, and to discover themselves, in an open stigma-free environment.”