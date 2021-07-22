WATCH: How To Make Your Partner Squirt, As Explained By A Maltese Sexologist
Ever had a sexual question that you were too shy to ask out loud or even Google? Maybe it revolved around topics such as queefing, squirting or even what to do when you or your partner goes flaccid midway through the act.
Maltese TikTok page @dating101malta are here to answer your questions and break down even the most “embarrassing” topics of a sexual nature – things you shouldn’t be shy to talk about in the first place – such as how to correctly make your partner squirt.
With Malta’s sexual education in years past remaining of a low standard, sex and relationship psychotherapist Matthew Bartolo, sex clinic manager Nicola Falzon and health clinic manager Danica Falzon are probably more needed than they realise.
Without any qualms or embarrassment, Bartolo breaks down how to make your partner squirt in four easy steps in a video that’s already racked up 141,000 views on TikTok alone.
@dating101malta
How to make her 💦 #fyp #dating101 #malta #medicaltiktok #educationtiktok sexualhealthmalta #sexclinicmalta sexed
The team take on all types of topics – and the comments sections are full of people asking questions they’ve probably had swirling around their minds for years but never had the courage to ask.
“What can I do to figure out when my partner is in the mood for sex?” asked one person.
However, it wasn’t so easy for everyone, with another person saying: “I’m feeling embarrassed listening to you, let alone making this video.”
Bartolo and his team delve into other sensitive topics, such as what to do when a partner goes flaccid during coitus.
@dating101malta
X’għandek tagħmel meta tkun f’nofs l-att u jorqodlu? sexed #sexclinicmalta sexualhealthmalta #educationtiktok #medicaltiktok #malta #dating101 #fyp
They even discuss whether orgasms can help minimise the pain associated with periods, in a video that garnered 40,000 views in less than a week.
@dating101malta
L-orgażmu jnaqqas l-uġigħ tal-period #fyp #foryou sexed #dating101 #medicaltiktok #educationtiktok #sexclinicmalta sexualhealthmalta
The list of questions they tackle is near endless, and their openness to taking the public’s questions of a sexual nature and answering them in a non-judgemental and, dare I say, fun way, is probably exactly what is needed in Malta right now… just make sure you have enough towels in the house afterwards.
Did you find these TikToks helpful or do they make you queasy? Let us know in the comments below