WATCH: How To Make Your Partner Squirt, As Explained By A Maltese Sexologist

Ever had a sexual question that you were too shy to ask out loud or even Google? Maybe it revolved around topics such as queefing, squirting or even what to do when you or your partner goes flaccid midway through the act.

Maltese TikTok page @dating101malta are here to answer your questions and break down even the most “embarrassing” topics of a sexual nature – things you shouldn’t be shy to talk about in the first place – such as how to correctly make your partner squirt.

With Malta’s sexual education in years past remaining of a low standard, sex and relationship psychotherapist Matthew Bartolo, sex clinic manager Nicola Falzon and health clinic manager Danica Falzon are probably more needed than they realise.

Without any qualms or embarrassment, Bartolo breaks down how to make your partner squirt in four easy steps in a video that’s already racked up 141,000 views on TikTok alone.