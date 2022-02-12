Six Die While Positive For COVID-19 As 107 New Cases Found In Malta

Malta has recorded 107 new COVID-19 cases and 198 new recoveries over the last 24 hours, the Health authorities have announced.

Six patients, two females aged 86 and 89 years, and four males, two aged 66, one aged 80 and one aged 96, unfortunately, died while COVID-19 positive.

The total number of active cases is now at 1,775, while the total number of deaths has reached 585.

The number of patients in the hospital is 61 of whom four are receiving care in ITU.