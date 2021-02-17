Six Maltese Doctors Set Up Group For Aesthetic Physicians In Response To Rising Interest Locally
Many things come to your mind when you think of aesthetic medicine, but a group of Maltese doctors has now teamed up to promote its effective, safe, and ethical practice.
The Aesthetic Physician Association of Malta (APAM) was formed by Jason Debono, Joanna Delia, Charlene Scicluna, David Grech, Tyron Pillow, and Anna Fenech Magrin.
Full membership is open to all licensed doctors in Malta who practice aesthetic medicine full time, while associate membership is available for doctors who practice it on a part-time basis.
Joanna Delia, APAM’s secretary general, will be appearing on Lovin Daily tomorrow to discuss this new association and what we can expect from it. You can follow it on Lovin Malta’s Facebook page at 10am.
The six doctors set up this association as a response to rapid developments in the aesthetic medical world, coupled by an increased interest by the general public.
They’ll inform and educate people about standards in the industry, which are regulated by the European Union.
EU rules state aesthetic medical practitioners must only be carried out by licensed medical doctors who are trained to provide these services. Assistants shall be medical doctors, who are in a recognised postgraduate scheme, or authorised healthcare professionals and must work under the doctor’s direct supervision.
Treatments with the use of lasers (class 2 or higher), light (IPL and LED) and other energy-based devices shall only be applied by qualified medical practitioners or by professionals under a practitioner’s direct supervision.
“The values of the association are those embraced by the modern medical profession and which are professed in the applicable law,” Delia said when launching APAM.
“The association shall promote public safety by supporting public authorities, in particular health authorities, in the dissemination of information and making standards available to everyone in the industry, collaborating with authorities who conduct check and audits and report hazardous operations to the relevant authorities.”
