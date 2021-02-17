Six Maltese Doctors Set Up Group For Aesthetic Physicians In Response To Rising Interest Locally

Many things come to your mind when you think of aesthetic medicine, but a group of Maltese doctors has now teamed up to promote its effective, safe, and ethical practice.

The Aesthetic Physician Association of Malta (APAM) was formed by Jason Debono, Joanna Delia, Charlene Scicluna, David Grech, Tyron Pillow, and Anna Fenech Magrin.

Full membership is open to all licensed doctors in Malta who practice aesthetic medicine full time, while associate membership is available for doctors who practice it on a part-time basis.

Joanna Delia, APAM’s secretary general, will be appearing on Lovin Daily tomorrow to discuss this new association and what we can expect from it. You can follow it on Lovin Malta’s Facebook page at 10am.