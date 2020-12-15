The Moderna Vaccine Has Been Found 94% Effective By US Vaccine Regulator

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine has been found to be 94% effective in an analysis released by US regulator, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This latest development sets the Moderna vaccine to be all but approved ahead of the vaccine panel’s meeting to officially discuss the drug on Thursday.

Moderna’s vaccine will become the second vaccine cleared as safe by the US after the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine if it is approved.

The new data that the FDA released, which forms part of a 54-page document, stated that “no specific safety concerns” were found and noted that adverse reactions to the vaccine were rare. A 94.1% efficiency rate at treating COVID-19 came out of a trial of 30,000 people was conducted.

Of note, the reported stated that the most common side effects included fever, headaches, and muscle and joint pain.

If the Moderna vaccine is approved on Thursday, Americans could be seeing vaccine shipments within 24 hours of the approval.

Compared to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, Moderna’s only requires temperatures of -20C for shipping and storage (a temperature similar to normal freezers) as opposed to the -70C of the Pfizer jab. However, both vaccines will require a two-shot treatment, with a 28-day gap between the first and second injection.

