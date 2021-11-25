Two Deaths Confirmed As Malta Hits 1000 COVID-19 Cases Mark

Malta’s Health Authorities have confirmed 83 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths which occurred while COVID-19 positive, as the 1000 cases mark is surpassed once again.

A total of 13 patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei. 28 recoveries have been recorded since yesterday. Only two people are currently being treated in the ITU.

The number of deaths from the virus in Malta is at 466.

Malta currently has 1007 active cases.

939,732 vaccination shots have been administered up until yesterday, with 104,989 of the doses administered being booster shots.