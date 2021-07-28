د . إAEDSRر . س

Unemployment Rates In Malta Are Basically Back To Pre-COVID-19 Levels, Standing At 3.6%

Malta’s unemployment rate is basically back to pre-COVID-19 levels, with a rate of 3.6% registered by the end of June. In January 2020, two months before COVID-19 arrived in Malta, the unemployment rate was at 3.4%.

The highest unemployment rate Malta has faced as a result of the pandemic was registered in May 2020 when unemployment reached 4.2%.

Ever since, the unemployment rate has been steadily decreasing, reaching as low as 3.6% in June 2021 – just 0.2 percentage points higher than in January 2020.

The unemployment rate for males was 3.7%, while the unemployment rate for females stood at 3.4%.

Youth unemployment, which regards persons aged 15 to 24 years old, was 7.7%, while the rate for those between 25 and 74 years stood at 3.1%.

The most unemployment the EU faced during the pandemic was towards the end of 2020, when the rate was at 7.7%. In 2021, it is back down to 7.3%.

Have you faced unemployment issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic?

