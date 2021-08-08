WATCH: Victim Support Malta Shares Powerful Video Showing Descent Into Domestic Abuse

Project POW-R combats discrimination, stigma and supports social justice and the inclusion of vulnerable women and children, strengthening active citizenship.

The hard-hitting video they released is part of their current project titled POW-R, funded by the Active Citizens Fund. The video features a woman and her relationship which turned sour as time progressed.

Victim Support Malta has shared a powerful video showing the bleak reality victims of crime and domestic abuse in the country face.

“Beautiful beginnings sometimes lead to bad endings.”

The project’s main focus is that of empowering victims of domestic violence and assisting with their recovery, resilience, and growth in the aftermath of the abuse.

As an organization, they provide support for victims of a range of crimes such as theft, burglary, cybercrime, domestic violence, sexual assault, harassment, physical assault, and hate crime.

The services provided by VSM include the provision of emotional support to assist victims in overcoming trauma following a crime; information and support pertaining to the relative criminal procedures; and practical assistance.

“You have the power to change the ending. Call for support.”

Victim Support Malta urges victims not to shy away from getting in contact with them if they are in need and encourage anyone to get in contact.

“We are here to help you.”

If you, or anyone that you know has suffered abuse or violence, please contact VSM to seek support. Send them an email at [email protected] or call them on 2122 8333

You can also visit VSM’s website today on www.victimsupport.org.mt