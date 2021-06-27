WATCH: Online Fitness Community Is Whipping Malta Into Shape, One Outdoor Gym At A Time

With Malta being one of the most obese countries in Europe, Bulletproof Culture is set on whipping the country into shape, one outdoor gym at a time. The online fitness community recently launched Project Robin Hood – an initiative to revamp the country’s poorly designed outdoor gyms to a higher standard in an attempt to get people from all walks of life to engage in a healthier lifestyle.

“This is something we need to tackle as a fitness community,” Bulletproof Culture founders Scott Schembri and Adam Sullivan told Lovin Malta. “The videos and marketing involved in Project Robin Hood really resonated with a lot of people and thanks to that, we have some local councils speaking to us about how we can move forward with outdoor gyms in Malta.” In April, Bulletproof Culture launched a video highlighting the deteriorating state of outdoor gyms, many of which showed signs of rust and decay. Since then, Scott and Adam have been working tirelessly to reach out to the local and government entities to reframe our relationship with fitness and health. “There are a lot of spaces that are already allocated to these outdoor gyms,” Scott said. “A lot of these spaces are nice and money is spent on equipment, but what if they allocate the funds better?” A number of local councils have reached out to Bulletproof Culture following the overwhelmingly positive response of the Project Robin Hood campaign with plans for a new outdoor gym space to be unveiled soon. “It’s time to show and help these guys out with the proper equipment along with the help of the 60 to 70 athletes and trainers that form part of Bulletproof,” Scott continued. Bulletproof Culture pools together some of Malta’s most talented and inspiring athletes to create a mix of educational, motivational and fun content for the fitness community. However, after almost a year since its inception, the community aims to tackle more than just the online fitness space.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BULLETPROOF (@bulletproofculture)

“Fitness should be a part of our lifestyle,” said Adam. “Right now it’s seen as something extra, as an accessory, but it should be part of everyone’s lifestyle in one way or another.” “We have our army, our team, that inspires people to join the fitness community.” In addition to providing a safe and functional outdoor space for fitness enthusiasts to make use of, Project Robin Hood also aims to encourage those who have yet to embark on their fitness journey to take their first steps. “If you’re outdoors at these parks, you can see people train and that’s when people will get inspired, by seeing others,” Adam continued. “There are people who can’t afford gym memberships, who are too intimidated to go to the gym, who don’t know what to do,” said Scott. “If we create more outdoor communities, people are definitely going to be tempted to try it.” Project Robin Hood also hopes to extend its reach into the world of sports, by creating football grounds and basketball courts, all while capitalising on the great Mediterranean climate and weather that makes for ideal outdoor recreation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BULLETPROOF (@bulletproofculture)

“When we were younger, we used to go play in the playground and out on the street,” Adam said. “I don’t want the future generation to miss out on such a crucial stage of self-awareness and development.” With Malta falling below the EU standard, Bulletproof Culture sees a golden opportunity to cultivate a grassroots community that reshapes attitudes towards health and fitness for generations to come. “We could become the hub of fitness in Europe,” Scott ended. Tag someone who loves to go to the gym