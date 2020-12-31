Here Are The Biggest Targets These Maltese Figures Are Aiming For In 2021

As the new year dawns upon us, many of us rush to kick off our yearly resolutions (after lazying about for a day or two) – and of course, celebrities are no different. From losing weight to executing some major political change, these are the biggest targets Maltese figures are aiming for in 2021. Let’s go!

1. Daniel Holmes

“Publish more of my writings. A poetry book. A short story book and ‘Institutionalisation’, a further look at imprisonment.”