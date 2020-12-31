Here Are The Biggest Targets These Maltese Figures Are Aiming For In 2021
As the new year dawns upon us, many of us rush to kick off our yearly resolutions (after lazying about for a day or two) – and of course, celebrities are no different. From losing weight to executing some major political change, these are the biggest targets Maltese figures are aiming for in 2021. Let’s go!
1. Daniel Holmes
“Publish more of my writings. A poetry book. A short story book and ‘Institutionalisation’, a further look at imprisonment.”
2. James Ryder
“Travel more and create more videos!”
3. Miriam Dalli
“I will work hard to try and make Malta move closer towards a greener economy.”
4. Aaron Farrugia
“To publish, and start implementing Malta’s Low Carbon Development Strategy.”
5. Charmaine Gauci
“To work towards a healthier nation.”
6. Roberta Metsola
“Seeing justice done and criminals held accountable for their crimes.”
7. Byron Camilleri
“Providing victims of crime with a better service. The new Victim Support Agency will be up and running next year. The aim is to give victims the support they need during these difficult situations. All victims should be listened to, so as to prevent bigger and more complex problems they may face in the future.”
8. Peppi Azzopardi
“Losing weight… it’s been like that for the past three years though.”
9. Joseph ‘Kapxi’ Mangion
“To keep doing what I did this year: please people and make them happy.”
10. Chris Fearne
“Rolling out the COVID vaccine to the entire population. Saving lives, restoring health, reawakening social and cultural activities, and bringing our economy back on track. Ambitious but doable.”
11. Bernard Grech
“Reaching out to as many people as possible and to attract many more women and youth to the PN.”
12. Eileen Montesin
“Getting back to my normal life which I miss so much.”
13. Rosianne Cutajar
“Implement the reforms I was entrusted with.”
14. Adrian Zammit
“I’ve never seen the future.”
15. Bjorn Formosa
“Collect the remaining funds to open the Newer & Bigger DAR Bjorn.”