80 Years On: The Story Of Malta And The George Cross

80 years ago today, King George VI awarded the people of Malta the George Cross in recognition of their continuing and heroic struggle against the attacks they faced during the Second World War. On 15th April 1942, King George VI (father to Queen Elizabeth) awarded the people of Malta the George Cross, a reward for “acts of the greatest heroism or of the most conspicuous courage in circumstances of extreme danger”. Malta’s strategic position that landed it in-between Europe and North Africa, which meant it was vital if the Axis or Allied forces wished to secure North Africa, led to Malta becoming victim to constant bombardments. Since 1940, Malta faced constant and consistent bombardment at the hands of the German and Italian air forces, day and night. Plots to capture the island were commonplace during the war.

A Luftwaffe plane similar to those which would have been used to bomb Malta

A 1941 plot to capture Malta was foiled when Maltese coast defenders spotted Italian torpedo boats along the coast. In 1942, Hitler ordered that Malta be “neutralised” by heavy bombardments in preparation for a German invasion. Between January and July of that year, Malta was bombed constantly, with only one 24 hour period when no bombs hit the island. Malta holds the record for suffering the heaviest, sustained bombing attack of the war. In 154 days, Malta faced over 6,700 tonnes of explosives. The constant attacks forced thousands of people to spend day and night in underground shelters, where health standards declined rapidly, and malnutrition and diseases became widespread. More than 1,493 civilians were killed and 3,674 were wounded. Food supplies were extremely scarce. Between 1940 and 1942, 31 ships were lost, including several merchant ships. Yet through it all, the Maltese people remained stoic in their refusal to be captured by the Axis forces.

The Santa Marija convoy in the Grand Harbour in August 1942

So, for their bravery and resilience throughout the war, it was announced by Buckingham Palace that as a personal gesture, the King wished to award the people of Malta the George Cross. In a handwritten letter to the Governor of Malta at the time, General Sir William Dobbie, the King wrote: “To honour her brave people I award the George Cross to the Island Fortress of Malta to bear witness to a heroism and devotion that will long be famous in history”. The cross was formally presented to the people at a ceremony in Palace Square in Valletta (now known as St George’s Square) on 13th September 1942. The cross was later added to the national flag of Malta on 28th December 1943. Over the past few years, some have debated whether or not the cross should be removed from the national flag. They question why Malta is an independent country, yet still has a symbolic cross awarded by those who colonised the country for so long. King George VI’s message and the cross are on display at the War Museum in Fort Saint Elmo in Valletta. Have you seen the George Cross before?