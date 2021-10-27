Heritage Malta Acquired 320-Year-Old World Map By Gozitan Scientist

A 320-year-old world map produced by a Gozitan has been acquired by Heritage Malta, and it will soon be part of the national collection in the Gozo Museum.

The map was produced by Gozitan Antonio Saliba and published by the Italian Mario Cartaro of Naples in 1582, Malta Independent reported.

Saliba was alive at the same time as Galileo Galilei and Johannes Kepler, and was a Doctor of Philosophy.

With a degree in Canon and Civil law, Saliba was the first Maltese one to have his work printed since the printing press was invented.