IN PHOTOS: Take A Look At The 1964 Independence Day Issue From Times Of Malta
The Times of Malta publication from 1964’s Independence Day is fascinating look into one of the biggest days in Maltese history.
Take a look at the 1964 issue of the Times of Malta with us, but buckle up – it’s a wild ride…
The OG front page screams liberation as the Maltese flag waves proudly over the islands from above.
Here’s a little cutout of the Liberal Party’s well wishes for Malta’s newfound independence.
Apparently, back in 1964, the tourism industry was worth £10 million.
With a spend that big in those days, people might want to stop complaining about the tourists coming over – we literally paved the way for them all to flock here all the way back then.
How cute is that plug from the Phoenicia hotel, though? ?