Joseph Muscat: Malta Did ‘Fantastic Job’ On Cannabis Bill, But There’s Still One ‘Sore Point… The Banks’

Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has praised the island’s pioneering cannabis regulation bill, saying the Robert Abela administration did a “fantastic job” with it.

“I totally agreed with the bill,” Muscat said in a new interview with Lovin Malta. “It was even better than I had envisaged. It was a fantastic job by Julia Farrugia Portelli, Rosianne Cutajar and Owen Bonnici, and it’s obvious the Prime Minister put the impetus for it to be done.”

Last December, Malta agreed on a bill that would see the possession of up to seven grams decriminalised, along with the allowance for people to grow up to four cannabis plants in their home, among other things.