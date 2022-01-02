Meet Rita Zammit, The Maltese Woman Who Served In The Royal Air Force After World War 2

Rita Zammit, nee Vella, was one of the legendary Maltese women who served in the Royal Air Force in Malta shortly after the Second World War. Although she, unfortunately, died a few weeks back, her incredible story lives on in Malta’s history, where she had served for four years employed as a plotter in the R.A.F Fighter Control Room at Lascaris War Rooms in Valletta. Lovin Malta got in contact with her family to hear more about her story and keep it alive as a wonderful commemoration of her experiences, and her servitude for the islands. So, who was Rita Zammit? Rita was born in 1924 in Valletta and soon after moved with her family to Rabat. She was the eldest of five siblings, four brothers and a sister. At the tender age of nine, she had no choice but to take a leading role in caring for her siblings along with her mother, due to losing her own father when he was just 35 years old.

Rita Zammit proud in her uniform

On 17th September 1952, Rita joined the Royal Air Force Volunteer Reserve of Malta, as a leading aircraftwoman, also known as L.A.C.W. Upon enrollment, she was appointed as a telephone operator at the Navy, Army and Air Force Institutes (N.A.A.F.I) building headquarters in Marsa. Rita had joined the first-ever intake of Maltese R.A.F women reservists with the Royal Air Force. Following her training, she was then employed as a plotter in the R.A.F Fighter Control Room. She enrolled in the programme twice to serve her duties between the years 1952 to 1956, when she had then decided to resign in order to get married and have a family.

Rita Vella (Right, 3rd front row) in the plotter room in the 1950’s

After all the years that passed following her servitude, Rita had one last wish, to visit her workplace once more. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, her wish became true when at the impressive age of 96, Rita visited the Lascaris War Rooms in 2020. Together with the Chairman and CEO of Fondazzjoni Wirt Artna, she shared her stories and knowledge from her incredible experiences.

Rita during her visit

Rita rejoiced in revisiting the plotter rooms and reminiscing her days working as a volunteer in the Royal Air Force. A few months later, in 2021, she was honoured with a permanent exhibit containing all the information and photos that she provided to the War Rooms, which she gladly visited to witness herself. Rita was an inspiration to all those who had the pleasure to meet her. She was self-sufficient, strong and determined to keep taking care of herself while living as a widow at her home till her last days, always carrying herself with grace.

Rita with her family in November 2021

She is remembered for her tender smile, always being polite towards her customers, family and friends, never complaining or gossiping about other people’s lives. Regretfully, Rita passed away peacefully soon after on 11th December 2021 but her legacy continues to be inspired by locals and tourists alike upon visiting her poster situated in the Lascaris War Rooms.

Rita Vella (Left, 2nd front row) among her volunteer colleagues

Rita Vella (central row, front position) during marching parade

Rita Vella (Left, 2nd, Front Row) with her colleagues during a visit from Air Commandant Dame NANCY SALMON D.B.E, A.D.C.

