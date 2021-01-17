TBT: That Time A Taxi Driver Lost A Bet And Rammed His Car Into The Mosta Dome

Mosta is a historic town for many reasons; it is the hometown of Joseph il-Kapxi Mangion, it’s been inhabited since pre-history and is the literal and spiritual birthplace of the Rotunda, featuring one of the largest unsupported domes in the world.

However, there’s one locally-known incident that happened 2nd May, 1983, that Mosta residents remember to this very day involving a taxi driver, a bet and a very damaged church door.

The incident had led to outrage throughout the quaint Northern town.

It was around 9.40pm on Monday when residents were shocked to hear the sound of a car crash coming from the pjazza. Somehow, a Mercedes had driven up the Rotunda’s staircase and rammed through the massive entrance doors to the church, coming to a halt in the middle of the church, metres away from the altar.

It had taken the vehicle three attempts to scale the stairs in front of the Rotunda, before making it between the massive columns on either side of the entrance. The door was locked at the time, however, the sheer force of the Mercedes was able to break through.

When the car came to a rest, it was reportedly still playing music and had its “brights” squarely aimed at the altar.

Police arrived at the scene, and arrested the driver; a crowd had formed at this time, and authorities worked till 2am to clear the rubble, according to the Mosta Archive.