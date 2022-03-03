Watch: Archaeologists Uncover 600 B.C. Sarcophagus Discovered In Rabat

Maltese archaeologists have uncovered some incredible details over a Phoenician era sarcophagus that was hidden in the outskirts of Rabat.

The tomb containing the sarcophagus was discovered by accident during trenching works in 2001. At the time, decisions were taken to preserve the discovery, however, infrastructural works in the area forced the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage, Heritage Malta and the Department of Classics and Archaeology at the University of Malta to join forces.

When the sarcophagus was opened, it was found to contain the remains of two individuals, possibly a male and a female, one of whom was wearing jewellery made of a metal alloy. A small number of Phoenician pottery vessels and an animal inhumation were also discovered within the burial chamber.

All these objects, along with the sarcophagus itself, were extracted from the tomb chamber and transported to the Superintendence’s laboratories in Valletta and Heritage Malta’s laboratories in Bighi. A preliminary date of around 600 B.C. has been assigned to the tomb.

Plans are underway for a temporary exhibition at the National Museum of Archaeology later this year, where some of the objects would be exhibited for the public to appreciate and enjoy them as soon as possible. The sarcophagus and the related artefacts will then be on permanent display.