WATCH: Ballrooms And Bliss: BBC Focuses On Prince Philip’s ‘Special Bond’ With Malta

BBC has filmed a special segment on the Prince Philip’s “special bond” with Malta, the country he lived in for two years when he was posted there as a naval officer.

Queen Elizabeth has described her time in Malta, young and madly in love with her prince, as one of the happiest moments of her life. In fact, BBC featured old footage of the young royals walking together in their home of Villa Guardamangia and dancing at the Hotel Phoenicia ballroom.

BBC spoke to Malta’s Culture Minister Jose Herrera, who said the people of Malta could relate to Prince Philip’s notorious gaffes.