WATCH: Here’s How And Why The British Built The Victoria Lines On A Tight Budget

Ever wondered how the British forces were able to build one of Malta’s most well-known inland defences using nothing more than some cups of tea and elbow grease? One very pro-Brit YouTuber is here to break it down.

When the Brits ended up taking control of the island from the French in 1800, they suddenly found themselves in control of an island that had some well-fortified ports and harbours, but not much going on inland.

They needed something to halt a land invasion that didn’t break the bank – and that’s when they noticed a natural ridge stretching along Madliena all the way to Rabat, a ridge that could be turned into a low-budget defensive line to stop a marching army, if they ever did come.

Welcome to the genesis of the Victoria Lines, as explained by historian Lindybeige.