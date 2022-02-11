د . إAEDSRر . س

Exclusive: Lovin Malta Interviews Joseph Muscat On Police Search, Election And That Roberta Metsola Handshake

Following the police search on Joseph Muscat’s home, Lovin Malta sat down with the former Prime Minister to discuss the incident and the two videos he subsequently uploaded to social media.

Muscat is also asked about his relationship with his successor Robert Abela and other PL politicians, whether he thinks Keith Schembri betrayed his trust, whether he intends to contest the election, and about that famous moment when European Parliament president Roberta Metsola refused to shake his hand. 

The first half of the interview will be published across Lovin Malta’s social media pages tomorrow morning and the second half will be published on Sunday morning.

